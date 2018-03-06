EPIK Dance Company presents ‘Don’t Hold Your Breath’

EPIK Dance Company announces its new production, “Don’t Hold Your Breath” at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington Street in Phoenix.
Performances are scheduled for:
- 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 9;
- 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 10;
- 2 p.m., Sunday, March 11;
- 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 16;
- 2 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 17.
According to a press release, the show follows Kat, a woman “tiptoeing the line between her party girl past” and finally growing up and settling down. Typically confident and self-assured, she’s grapples with the idea of life and death. She finds herself in an MRI machine that could ultimately determine her fate.
As the machine examines her body, she begins to examine her life, causing her to confront some of life’s most existential questions such as if she’s spent her time wisely; would she do anything differently if given a second chance; and what’s truly important to her, the release notes.
Her thoughts take her to memories of her past and visions for her future, realizing that life is finite and tomorrow isn’t promised.
EPIK Dance Company infuses street and classical dance forms with performance art to tell stories, the release detailed. A Mayor’s Arts Award winner and three-time Governor’s Arts Award nominee, EPIK makes bold statements with performances and work in education and art for social change.
Call 602-734-5734 or visit www.epikdanceco.org for more information.