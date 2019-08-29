Duet to offer video discussion series for family caregivers

The Franciscan Renewal Center in Paradise Valley. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is offering a resource for family caregivers in its “Finding Meaning and Hope” video discussion series, which will be showing in the Town of Paradise Valley.

Based on the book “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia: How to Find Hope While Coping with Stress and Grief” by Pauline Boss, Ph.D., the video series will introduce participants to skills to help them stay strong, healthy and resilient, according to a press release.

The free 10-week group discussion is designed for full-time, part-time or long-distance family caregivers. Through partner organizations and trained volunteers, many video discussion series groups are starting up this fall.

New this year, two discussion groups will be facilitated for Spanish speaking family caregivers in Phoenix and Tucson.

The series will air from 1-2:30 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 16 to Nov. 18 in the Guadalupe Room of the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive. Those interested can RSVP by calling 480-948-7460.

A Spanish session will be from 11 a.m. to 12:40 p.m Tuesdays between Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 at We Share Knowledge, 2917 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix. This stretch will cover the first five sessions of the series.

Those interested in this Spanish session can RSVP by contacting Graciela Mera at 602-528-0545 or gmera@alz.org.

Duet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandfamilies. Duet’s free services are available in the Valley.