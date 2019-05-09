Duet launches free LGBTQ+ family caregivers support group

George Burson (group facilitator) and his partner, David Samora, pose with George’s mom, who they are family caregivers for. (Submitted photo)

Local nonprofit Duet: Partners In Health & Aging will host a new support group specifically for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Meetings will be held 2 – 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday, every month, beginning June 6 at Community Church of Hope, 4124 North 6th Drive, Phoenix. Attendees should enter on 6th Drive, north of Indian School Road.

The LGBTQ+ Family Caregiver Support Group is designed to allow participants to speak freely about concerns and issues with others who understand about caring for a spouse, a partner, a parent, or a friend, according to a press release, inviting people to join the group for emotional support, helpful tips, and ways to better navigate the “difficult caregiving journey.”

According to the release, George Burson, Duet caregiver services coordinator and new support group facilitator, said being a family caregiver can be more complicated as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Many LGBTQ+ family caregivers may have issues separately from those discussed in a regular support group and they may feel more confident speaking openly in an environment of fellow LGBTQ+ community members,” said Mr. Burson in a prepared statement.

“Community Church of Hope is a space created specifically with the LGBTQ+ community in mind, so support group attendees may feel more at home there.”

He said many in the LGBTQ+ community have no children, so caregiving for an aging relative “almost automatically falls on them.”

“The LGBTQ+ community is growing and aging. Community Church of Hope is committed to partnering with Duet in their work to support those who care for our aging population,” said Patrick Stout, pastor at Community Church of Hope, in a prepared statement.

“Our location and facility will provide an open, safe environment for the facilitators and caregivers to share and learn how to assist our loved ones.”

RSVP: George at Duet, 602-274-5022, ext. 139; or email burson@duetaz.org.

Visit: duetaz.org/family-caregiver.