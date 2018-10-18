Duel in the Desert brings top athletes, teams to Phoenix

Some of the nation’s top athletes and teams in wheelchair rugby, power soccer and stand-up amputee basketball will compete at the 6th annual Duel in the Desert, Friday-Sunday, Oct. 19-21.

The tournament at the Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, 5031 E. Washington St., Phoenix, is free and also features youth teams competing in wheelchair basketball.

Round-robin tournament action begins noon Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. each day.

Among the wheelchair rugby teams competing are defending Duel in the Desert champion and national runner-up 360 Phoenix Heat and defending national champion University of Arizona.

Power soccer teams are Arizona Heat (Arizona Disabled Sports), 360 United (Ability360) and 360 FC (Ability360). Wheelchair basketball teams competing are 360 Wheelchair Suns (Ability360) and Tucson Lobos.

Varsity youth wheelchair basketball teams are Abiilty360 Phoenix Varsity, San Diego Hammer and Rancho Renegades from Downey, Calif.

A stand-up amputee five-on-five basketball game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tournament sponsors are Bank of America, Touchstone Rehabilitation, Ability Center, Arizona Spinal Cord Injury Association, United Access, Junior Adaptive Athletes in Motion, Position Sports and Barrow Neurological Institute.

For more information, visit ability360.org.