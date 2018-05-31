Director’s hair will come off tomorrow (June 1) for role in ‘Annie’

Bobb Cooper, Valley Youth Theatre’s producing artistic director for 23 years, is reprising his role as Daddy Warbucks in the upcoming production of “Annie,” June 15-July 1 at the Herberger Theater.

And that means a haircut.

“The first time we performed ‘Annie,’ Bobb couldn’t get anyone to audition for the role of Sir Warbucks,” according to a VYT release. “So, although he never wants to take a role from someone else, he took it on. Now, it’s become a Valley tradition our patrons look forward to.”

The theater company performs the musical every seven years, and this year’s production is the last of the season, the release stated.

Mr. Cooper’s “lustrous head of hair” will be coming off noon Friday, June 1, at Salon Estique, Uptown Plaza, 100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, according to the release.

The Herberger Theater is at 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix.