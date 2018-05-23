Desert Ridge Marketplace to host Plein Air Painting Festival

Desert Ridge Marketplace Lawn. (Submitted Photo)

Desert Ridge Marketplace and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance will host the inaugural Plein Air Painting Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 26 at Desert Ridge Marketplace’s The District, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.

The festival will provide an opportunity for artists to produce original painted artworks live and in the open air. Up to 20 artists from across Arizona will paint their works live throughout the entire district, creating art inspired by Desert Ridge Marketplace, a press release states.

Awards will be given to artists and their works. There will be free group painting classes and the opportunity to vote on favorite masterpieces, according to a press release.

Works of art will range from impressionist nature styles to abstract expressionism featuring nature, people, architecture and more. Artwork will be on sale throughout the event.

