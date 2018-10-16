Desert Overture set to perform holiday concert Dec. 2

Desert Overture will present a holiday concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Orangewood Presbyterian Church, 7321 N. 10th St., Phoenix.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and children 12 and under are free. There is a $5 per ticket surcharge at the door. Tickets are available at desertoverture.org.

“Desert Overture, with its more than 50 musicians, was formed in 2010 and remains a hidden cultural gem in the Valley of the Sun,” according to a release announcing the concert, Merry and Bright. “The concert band is an active member of the Lesbian Gay Band Association, which has grown to 37 members across the country, including international bands.”

The group is a regular in the PRIDE parade and also performs at least four major concerts a year in the Valley.

“The holiday concert is always a crowd favorite,” stated Scott Helms, Desert Overture band director. “With an entertaining variety of holiday selections, the audience will not be disappointed.”