Davisson Entertainment launches new venture

Shows to benefit a local theater organization will take place Saturday, Aug. 4, at Playhouse on the Park, 1850 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

The shows will be 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., hosted and directed by Seth Tucker. Performers will include Brandi Bigley, Jacqueline Castillo, Cassie Chilton, Joey J. Grado, Brant Michaels and others.

To kick off the start of its first season, Davisson Entertainment’s BLK BOX PHX is presenting Stripped Cabaret: Un-Censored, Un-Hinged, Un-Derwear, which will include songs from musicals, including numbers from “Kinky Boots,” “Book of Mormon” and “Spamalot.” The numbers involve mature content.

The evening also will feature a silent auction and raffle, with wine and beer available for purchase.

Ticket prices are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP, which includes reserved seating, swag bag, signed cast poster and show souvenir. All fees included. Call the box office at 602-734-5734 or visit davissonentertainment.com for tickets and information.

Proceeds benefit Davisson Entertainment’s BLK BOX PHX, which has a mission “to create entertaining and educational events, using the arts to develop and explore stories that inspire local culture and awareness. Its philosophy is to value theater as a place of inclusion, where everyone is welcome,” according to a release.