Contest winners walk on as toy soldiers in ‘The Nutcracker’

Ballet Arizona’s “The Nutcracker” will give five children an opportunity to win a walk-on role during one of this season’s performances.

The show has a cast of more 150 youth dancers who auditioned for the opportunity to join the professional dancers in the production.

“The children whose names are drawn to win this special cast experience will perform alongside this cast as a toy soldier, ushering onto the stage the cannon that is part of the epic battle between the Nutcracker’s toy soldier army and the Mouse King’s minions,” according to a release.

In addition, winners will receive two free tickets to the same performance of “The Nutcracker” and an opportunity to be behind the scenes during part of the performance, watching a portion of the production from the wings of Symphony Hall.

“The Nutcracker is a holiday tale of childhood wonder and imagination. We want to provide the opportunity for a child to have that experience in real life,” stated Samantha Turner, executive director at Ballet Arizona.

“We are thrilled to offer this walk-on role and cast experience to the general public for the first time in our history. It will surely be a memorable moment for our cast and the lucky winners.”

Entrants should be willing to perform on stage and be between ages 7-13 and 4-feet-5 inches and 5-feet tall.

Other details and performance parameters are available at balletaz.org/nutcrackercastexperience.

The show opens Thursday, Dec. 13.