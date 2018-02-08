Children’s Dental Health Month reaches youth through fun activities

The daily struggle to get children to brush their teeth is something most parents can relate to.
During the month of February, which is Children’s Dental Health Month, Children’s Museum of Phoenix and Delta Dental of Arizona are teaming up to present an educational and entertaining program featuring The Great Flossini.
The Great Flossini came about when Kelley Fitzsimmons, director of education and programs at CMOP and husband John Fitzsimmons, were facing their own flossing challenges with their two young daughters, according to a press release.
Instead of giving up, the couple took matters into their own hands. Mr. Fitzsimmons, who is a full-time magician, focused his talents on creating a show that made brushing and flossing fun.
The Totally Tooth-Ular Magic Show is a comedic adventure where oral health is the star. Audience members become a part of the show, with interactive magic routines designed specifically to reinforce the importance of brushing, flossing, eating healthy foods, and visiting the dentist regularly.
“As any parent knows, getting children to brush their teeth can be a challenge,” said Mrs. Fitzsimmons in a prepared statement.
“But thanks to John’s talents and the museum’s on-going partnership with Delta Dental of Arizona and its Foundation, we’re able to show thousands of kids how brushing and flossing can be fun!”
The interactive show is just one of a number of programs funded by Delta Dental of Arizona taking place at the museum in February, the press release stated.
Others include a tooth fairy pillow making craft, a painting project that teaches brushing techniques on a pearly white tooth, and a tooth holder necklace-making activity featuring a Q&A with a pediatric dentist called From First Tooth to Loose Tooth.
“It is so important to get children off to the right start when it comes to taking care of their teeth. The skills learned now will impact their oral health for years to come,” Barb Kozuh, director of community benefit marketing at Delta Dental of Arizona, said in a prepared statement.
“What the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is doing to provide developmental resources across the board is amazing, and we are thankful for our strong partnership which began eight years ago.”
The Totally Tooth-Ular Magic Show will run throughout the month of February. The schedule of shows and other oral hygiene activities can be found at childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.