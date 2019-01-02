Cancer Survivors Art Exhibit opens at Herberger Theater

The Herberger Theater Center invites the public to the free opening reception for Cancer Survivors Art Exhibit, an event featuring work from Cancer Support Community Arizona’s expressive arts program.

The opening reception will be 5:30-7 p.m. on First Friday, Jan. 4, at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix at 222 E. Monroe.

Guests will meet the artists, enjoy music by Nick Heward and indulge in a no-host bar in Bob’s Spot Gallery Lounge.

Through collaboration with Cancer Support Community Arizona, cancer survivors and families affected by cancer share their journey through art. More than a year in the making, the exhibit unveils the power of artistic expression that creates a space for sanctuary, celebration and healing for the cancer community.

Artwork from 37 Arizona artists will be on display in the Herberger Theater Gallery, according to a press release.

The artwork is on display through Jan. 27.

Sponsored by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, the Herberger Theater Gallery is a self-funded exhibition program that promotes contemporary art by Arizona artists. Gallery hours are weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during performances and by appointment.

Go to HerbergerTheater.org/art-gallery.