Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale returns in early November

The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale returns for its 10th anniversary year this Friday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 4. with tours taking place each day of the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first two days and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the last day.

Most of the stops are between 54th and 60th streets as well as Oak Street and Thomas Road in Scottsdale, with two stops just outside these cross streets, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our 10th year anniversary event and are excited that each year the event has grown to include more local artists,” Lynn Gustafson of the South Scottsdale Art Alliance, said in a prepared statement.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be part of the movement that helps keep interest in local art alive and thriving in the valley.”

Nine studios and 26 artists will be represented during the Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale this year. This is a free, self-guided tour and attendees are welcome to start at any point on the “art trail” and make their way to each of the stops.

Some are in close proximity to one another and may be within walking or biking distance while carpooling offers a quicker option to visit all the studios in one day.

Just in time for the start of the holiday season, the Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale serves as an opportunity to not only enjoy myriad local art masterpieces but also have the opportunity to purchase special works of art that are available for sale directly from the artists, a release states.