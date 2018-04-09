Camelback Sanctuary Choir to host performance of Handel’s Messiah

Grammy winning/nominated vocal soloists will join the Camelback Sanctuary Choir and baroque musicians at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22 for a free concert of Parts 2 & 3 of Handel’s Messiah at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Drive in Paradise Valley.
The soloists include Soprano Cait Frizzell, bass Paul Mix Tipton, mezzo-soprano Karen Knudsen and tenor Justin Carpenter, according to a press release.
The Camelback Sanctuary Choir of Camelback Bible Church presented a headline concert for the Arizona Chapter of the American Choral Director’s Association, receiving the highest praise from many of the nation’s leading choral directors, a release states.
The choir’s conductor, Dr. Luke Lusted performs with the Grammy-winning Phoenix Choral and Grammy-nominated True Concord Voices and Orchestra. Dr. Lusted has performed in venues such as St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, and Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center.
Accompanying the choir will be harpsichordist Dr. Guy Whatley who has performed the complete keyboard works of G.F. Handel. The Camelback Orchestra features instrumentalists such as Arizona State University oboist Martin Schuring and baroque cellist Barbara Metz.