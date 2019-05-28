Cactus Classic adds 5-on-5 full court challenge at annual basketball tournament

The Cactus Classic’s fifth annual tournament will be July 13-14 in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

The Cactus Classic, America’s only 3-on-3 stand-up amputee basketball tournament, will close out the fifth annual event by shifting its previous game schedule to include a Final Four-type competition.

The first day of round-robin play for teams from across the county will be a 5-on-5 full-court Final Four-type competition with teams drafted from a pool of participating players.

The twin-format tournament is July 13-14 at Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, 5031 E. Washington Street in Phoenix, a fully adapted sports and fitness venue.

The tournament is for players using lower extremity prosthetics to stand up or who may or may not use prosthetics for upper extremity disabilities.

The defending champion Ability360 Amp1 team will be looking for back-to-back titles.

“We wanted to add another level of competition for players who love playing the game and want to go full court,” Tournament Director and Amp1 captain Nick Pryor said in a prepared statement. “It will definitely be a great weekend of very competitive basketball.”

Teams entered in the round-robin competition will play half-court games on four courts on Saturday. Players interested in participating who may not be on a participating team will be placed on teams in the tournament.

(Submitted photo)

For the Sunday 5-on-5 challenge, all participating players will be entered into a pool with the captains from the 3-on-3 teams choosing players.

The round-robin tournament champion will select first for the 5-on-5 event. A “snake draft” will be used to fill out the rest of the team rosters.

Tournament fees are $125 for teams participating in the 3-on-3 event or $150 for both days. Free agents interested in playing will pay $40 for the 3-on-3 event and $55 for both days. Fees include a reversible jersey. Hotel scholarships are available, according to a press release.

Application deadline is July 1. Applications can be completed by visiting ability360.org/sports.