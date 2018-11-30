Boston Globe Editor Robby Robinson to speak in Paradise Valley

Ivy Council alumni and their guests are invited to a speaker presentation, which the Harvard Business School Club of Arizona is hosting Thursday, Jan. 24 with Boston Globe Editor Robby Robinson.

Mr. Robinson was the investigative reporting lead on the Catholic church scandal, according to a release. A light dinner will be served at the event.

The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room of Paradise Valley Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

The journalist will speak about the Catholic church scandal that rocked Boston and continues to rock the world. Michael Keaton portrayed Mr. Robinson was portrayed in the movie “Spotlight.”

Mr. Robinson will also speak about the impending death of the mainstream media and how he believes it is having a negative impact that on the quality of democracy.