Boston Globe Editor Robby Robinson to speak in Paradise Valley

Nov 30th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Ivy Council alumni and their guests are invited to a speaker presentation, which the Harvard Business School Club of Arizona is hosting Thursday, Jan. 24 with Boston Globe Editor Robby Robinson.

Robby Robinson

Mr. Robinson was the investigative reporting lead on the Catholic church scandal, according to a release. A light dinner will be served at the event.

The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room of Paradise Valley Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

The journalist will speak about the Catholic church scandal that rocked Boston and continues to rock the world. Michael Keaton portrayed Mr. Robinson was portrayed in the movie “Spotlight.”

Mr. Robinson will also speak about the impending death of the mainstream media and how he believes it is having a negative impact that on the quality of democracy.

Tags · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie