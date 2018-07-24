Beth Ami Temple open house welcomes new members

The congregation of Beth Ami Temple of Paradise Valley will open its synagogue for a new member open house 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.

A wine and cheese reception will provide an opportunity to meet the congregation’s board of directors and members, hear from the rabbi and cantorial soloist and learn about the temple’s social groups and activities, according to a release.

Beth Ami Temple is inside Palo Cristi Church, 3535 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. Rabbi Allison Lawton and cantorial soloist Michael Robbins return to their positions having been rehired to lead the temple.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the permanent rabbi at Beth Ami,” Rabbi Lawton stated in the release. “I look forward to many years of joyful prayer, tikkun olam and exciting programming.”

The release stated that the rabbi’s “passion for combining social justice with creating sacred space, combined with her seeking new and truly unique opportunities for Jews to maintain deep connections to traditions and foster strong commitments to community, meshes well with the boutique synagogue.”

Temple co-president Bob Unferth stated: “We look ahead to the start of Beth Ami’s 41st year. Rabbi Lawton’s energy, inspiration and enthusiasm, combined with Michael Robbins’ talent, ensure that this coming year will, once again, be one of great spirituality and intensity for our members. Not to mention a lot of fun.”

During the reception, the community can find more information about the congregation’s musical concerts, speakers and clubs.

For more information or to RSVP, call 602-956-0805.