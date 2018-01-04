Beth Ames Swartz named Artist in Residence at Sanctuary resort

Beth Ames Swartz will be the third Artist in Residence this season at Paradise Valley resort, Sanctuary on Camelback.
This renowned multi-media artist’s work will be featured at the resort and will run through the end of January.
Ms. Swartz’s remarkable career spans over 55 years including more than 80 one-person museum and gallery exhibitions, three books, five catalogs, numerous critically acclaimed national reviews and three traveling museum exhibitions.
Ms. Swartz received the Arizona Governor’s Artist Award in 2001 and was the subject of a Phoenix Art Museum retrospective in 2002, according to a press release.
ACA Galleries in New York most recently mounted a major exhibition of her art. In 2017 PBS began airing on broadcasting stations across the U.S. a new documentary entitled Beth Ames Swartz/Reminders of Invisible Light.
The documentary includes many images of paintings created by Ms. Swartz and focuses on her ability to inspire people to achieve a purposeful life filled with creativity, healing and love.
The Sanctuary at Camelback will host “Sunset Cocktails with the featured Artist Beth Ames Swartz” 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in the sunset room and patio. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Ms. Swartz while enjoying the spectacular sunset over light fare and wine.
Sanctuary on Camelback will host artist workshops with Ms. Swartz on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Praying Monk. The cost is $125 per person.
Following each workshop participants can join the artist for a group lunch at Elements Restaurant, the press release stated.
Sanctuary on Camelback Resort is at 5700 E. McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley.
To reserve a spot for the artist workshops call 855-887-7315 or email concierge@sanctuaryaz.com.