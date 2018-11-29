Barbershop chorus presents Christmas show

The Phoenicians Barbershop Chorus and quartets will deliver the sounds of the season in their Christmas concert 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

The group, which has been entertaining in the Valley for more than 75 years, will perform in the Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix.

The program will include traditional and popular holiday songs such as “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and the “Children’s Christmas Medley.”

“The chorus, directed by Dan Ryan Sr., has singers and fans from throughout the Valley,” according to a release.

For tickets, visit phoenicians.org. For information call 480-947- 7464.

