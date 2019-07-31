Ballet Under the Stars returns for 22nd year

Ballet Under the Stars runs Sept. 11-14 at community parks throughout the Valley. (Submitted photo)

As Ballet Arizona kicks off its 2019-20 season, the Phoenix organization invites residents to spend an evening under the Arizona sky as the company continues its 22-year tradition Ballet Under the Stars.

Community performances take place Sept. 11-14 at four Valley locations, according to a press release.

Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars allows the local community to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with professional staging, lighting, costumes, complemented by beautiful Arizona weather.

For more than two decades, Ballet Arizona has presented Ballet Under the Stars as a gift to our community. For many attendees, the free community performances will be their first exposure to live, professional ballet.

“Ballet Under the Stars is so important to us on many different levels,” Artistic Director Ib Andersen said in a prepared statement. “I think we are the only company in Arizona that performs a program like this on this scale.

“It is expensive, but giving back to the community is important to us because it means giving back to the very community that supports us, and allows us to exist. We are creating an interest for those people that may not have been exposed to ballet ever before and hopefully it will inspire them in some way.”

Attendees who fall in love with the ballet during Ballet Under the Stars can broaden their exposure to dance with special text discount codes made available during the free performances.

Text discounts are valid on upcoming Ballet Arizona performances, Director’s Choice (Sept. 26-29) and Napoli (Oct. 24-27).

Attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chair to watch a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary.

The first show will be Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills. The next night, the show will be at the Tempe Center for the Arts Amphiteater, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway.

On Sept. 13, the show will move to the west Valley and will show at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater at 10300 S. Estrella Parkway in Goodyear. The show will wrap up on Sept. 14 at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

All performances begin at 7 p.m.