Ballet Arizona’s ‘The Nutcracker’ takes stage Dec. 13 for 33rd year

Ballet Arizona’s 33rd year of “The Nutcracker,” which runs Dec. 13-24, will offer several new experiences for theater-goers.

Ticket packages allow patrons to take a photo with the Sugar Plum Fairy, receive early VIP admission and more.

During select performances, there will mini ballet classes for children, coloring book stations and face painting.

There will be 14 performances, with afternoon and evening shows at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix. All performances are accompanied with live music by The Phoenix Symphony.

Ticket prices start at $25, with discounts offered for seniors, students, military and groups.

Tickets and packages can be purchased through Ballet Arizona by calling 602-381-1096 or visiting balletaz.org.

Ballet Arizona is “dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works,” according to a release.

For “The Nutcracker,” 260 costumes have been made, requiring more than 6,500 yards of fabric and, for the snow scene, more than 100,000 Austrian Swarovski crystals are needed to make it sparkle.

During the show’s run, Ballet Arizona’s female dancers will use more than 300 pairs of pointe shoes, which are custom made at a cost of more than $100 per pair, the release stated, noting most pairs of shoes last one performance.