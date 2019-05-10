Ballet Arizona will present: ‘Eroica’ in May and June

There will be 15 Eroica performances from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday, June 1, in the setting of Desert Botanical Garden (Submitted photo)

Ballet Arizona continues its yearly tradition, An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden as artistic director Ib Andersen presents: Eroica.

Returning for the sixth year, there will be 15 performances from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday, June 1, in the setting of Desert Botanical Garden, according to a press release stating that all performances begin at 8 p.m.

Surrounded by the desert landscape, this performance draws sellout crowds with a ballet that takes chances and challenges emotional boundaries, according to the release.

Eroica is choreographed to Beethoven’s “Third Symphony,” which ushered in a new era of music and changed perspectives with its technical and emotional complexity, the release described.

“Eroica’s choreography is about the past, present, and hopefully about the future,” Mr. Andersen said in a prepared statement.

“This ballet will leave you with an uplifting message and belief that in human nature, good survives over bad. This is not a story ballet — it’s an emotional ballet. I want to connect on an emotional level and I want you to be moved and not even understand why you are feeling that way.”



Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, as performances frequently sell out. Options include upgraded table seating and stadium-style general admission seats.

Arrive early to see Ballet Arizona’s professional company dancers warm up on stage as the sun sets, as well as enjoy a meal and cocktails or wine available for purchase at the venue before the performance.

The Ballet Arizona performance series at Desert Botanical Garden is made possible by support from the Dorrance Family Foundation, Carol and Randy Schilling, and supporters of the New Works Initiative.

Tickets for Eroica start at $48 and are available at balletaz.org or 602-381-1096.