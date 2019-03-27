Ballet Arizona to perform George Balanchine’s work

Ballet Arizona’s Artistic Director Ib Andersen will present three interpretations of ballet choreographer George Balanchine’s work during All Balanchine, including one Ballet Arizona hasn’t performed yet.

Mr. Andersen is one of only a handful of artists worldwide the Balanchine Trust entrusts to stage these works, according to a press release. Ballet Arizona will present five performances of All Balanchine from Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5 at Symphony Hall, 75 N. Second St. in Phoenix.

Ballet Arizona will present Mr. Balanchine’s Emeralds for the first time. Originally one part of a three-part Mr. Balanchine suite, Emeralds evokes the romanticism of 19th century France, presented with music from Gabriel Fauré.

Theme and Variations, presented with glittering costumes, is an homage to Mr. Balanchine’s roots. The piece evokes a great period in classical dance when the Russian ballet flourished alongside Tchaikovsky’s music.

Square Dance combines the spirit and verve of an American folk dance with the precision and techniques of classical ballet, with music by Antonio Vivaldi and Arcangelo Corelli.

This piece is a technically-demanding ballets in the Mr. Balanchine repertoire, a release states. Mr. Andersen’s understanding of Mr. Balanchine’s work draws respect from revered dance critics across the country.

To celebrate the Ballet Arizona premiere of Emeralds this May, G.G. Gems, Inc created a designer pendant featuring two emeralds, each emerald cut. The emeralds are connected by a line of diamonds and the pendant is suspended from an 18-inch platinum chain together weighing approximately five carats.

Designer Glenna Gibbons received her inspiration for this work from the romantic Parisian influence in the choreography and costumes created by Mr. Balanchine.

Ticket prices for All Balanchine start at $25, with discounts offered for seniors, students, military and groups.