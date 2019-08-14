Ballet Arizona to hold its first Fan Fest, kicks off 2019-2020 season

Ballet Arizona will host its inaugural Fan Fest on Sunday, Aug. 25 at its facility, 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix. (Submitted photo

Ballet Arizona will celebrate its first Ballet Arizona Fan Fest filled with meet-and-greets, dance classes, food trucks and more from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The only professional ballet company in the Valley will host its free, family-friendly community event at Ballet Arizona, 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix, according to a press release.

“Our dancers are beautiful artists that also embody the most talented athletes, and our loyal fans deserve a celebration on the scale of a professional sports team,” said Samantha Turner, executive director at Ballet Arizona, in a prepared statement.

“We want to provide our patrons an opportunity to meet the important people that make our company come to life, and that’s exactly why we created Fan Fest.”

The event will be en pointe with an array of festivities including:

Meet the 2019-2020 dancers. Meet and greet with Ballet Arizona’s roster of 2019-2020 season dancers. The 30 dancers from around the globe include new additions and familiar faces. Receive autographs, enter a raffle to win signed pointe shoes, headshots and more.

Freeze dance competitions . Show off your moves as a DJ spins tunes to win prizes and bragging rights.

. Show off your moves as a DJ spins tunes to win prizes and bragging rights. Mini dance classes . Adults and children can learn new dance skills with 15-minute ballet classes.

. Adults and children can learn new dance skills with 15-minute ballet classes. Food trucks . Dance up an appetite and eat from a selection of local food trucks with items available for purchase.

. Dance up an appetite and eat from a selection of local food trucks with items available for purchase. Ballet Arizona facility tours . See where your favorite Ballet Arizona dancers work on their moves. Fans can tour the costume and scene shops, rehearsal studios and Dorrance Theatre.

. See where your favorite Ballet Arizona dancers work on their moves. Fans can tour the costume and scene shops, rehearsal studios and Dorrance Theatre. Selfie station. Meet Ballet Arizona dancers in their 2019-2020 season costumes at the selfie station to capture an Instagrammable moment.

There is limited capacity so fans interested in attending can RSVP at balletaz.org/ballet-arizona-fan-fest.