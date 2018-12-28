Ballet Arizona offers free class week Jan. 7-11

Ballet Arizona is offering free classes including three levels of ballet, modern, Horton Technique and American Tribal Style Belly Dance. (Submitted photo)

Ballet Arizona doesn’t think dance is just for its acclaimed company – it’s for everyone. That’s why Ballet Arizona is offering free adult classes from Jan. 7-11.

Free classes include three levels of ballet, modern, Horton Technique, American Tribal Style Belly Dance and teen open classes, according to a release.

After experiencing Ballet Arizona’s free classes, the public will have the opportunity to sign up for single lessons, or six-month packages of 10 classes or 20 classes.

No pre-registration is required to attend free class week. For a full list of free adult classes, dates and times, visit balletaz.org/open-special-classes/adult-open-classes. For teen classes, balletaz.org/open-special-classes/teen-open-classes.

Ballet Arizona is at 2835 E. Washington St. in Phoenix. Go to balletaz.org.

