Ballet Arizona offers free class week Jan. 7-11

Ballet Arizona doesn’t think dance is just for its acclaimed company – it’s for everyone. That’s why Ballet Arizona is offering free adult classes from Jan. 7-11.

Free classes include three levels of ballet, modern, Horton Technique, American Tribal Style Belly Dance and teen open classes, according to a release.

After experiencing Ballet Arizona’s free classes, the public will have the opportunity to sign up for single lessons, or six-month packages of 10 classes or 20 classes.

No pre-registration is required to attend free class week. For a full list of free adult classes, dates and times, visit balletaz.org/open-special-classes/adult-open-classes. For teen classes, balletaz.org/open-special-classes/teen-open-classes.

Ballet Arizona is at 2835 E. Washington St. in Phoenix. Go to balletaz.org.