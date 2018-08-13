Ballet Arizona kicks-off season with Under the Stars showcase

As Ballet Arizona kicks off its 2018-19 season, which offers the only professional ballet in the Valley, invites residents to spend a relaxing evening under the Arizona sky as the company continues its 21-year tradition, Ballet Under the Stars.

Community performances take place Sept. 12-15 at four Valley locations.

Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars allows the local community to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a stage, lighting, costumes and beautiful Arizona weather, according Ballet Arizona officials.

Ove the last two decades, Ballet Arizona has presented Ballet Under the Stars as a gift to the community. For many attendees, the free community performances will be their first exposure to live, professional ballet.

Attendees who fall in love with the ballet during Ballet Under the Stars can broaden their exposure to dance with special text discount codes made available during the free performances.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary.

All performances begin at 7 p.m. and are held:

Wednesday, Sept. 12 at Tempe Sports Complex, 8403 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe.

Thursday, Sept. 13 at Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills.

Friday, Sept. 14 at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 S. Estrella Parkway in Goodyear.

Saturday, Sept. 15 at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Go to balletaz.org.