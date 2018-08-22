Ballet Arizona auditions youth dancers for ‘The Nutcracker’

Aug 22nd, 2018 · by · Comments:

Ballet Arizona will conduct auditions for “The Nutcracker” Sunday, Sept. 9. (Submitted photo)

Ballet Arizona will select 150 children and teens in September who will perform in its holiday production of “The Nutcracker.”

Auditions take place 9:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, Sept. 9, at Ballet Arizona, 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix, and are broken down by age and gender.

Children must be between the ages of 9-18 or be in the School of Ballet Arizona’s Level 2 classes to audition.

The performance’s main character, young Clara, will be cast along with roles of angels, soldiers, party kids and bonbons.

The cost is free for School of Ballet Arizona students and $15 for non-students.

For audition times and details, visit balletaz.org/mission/employment-auditions.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” are on sale at balletaz.org/performance/the-nutcracker-2018.

Tags · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie