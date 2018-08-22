Ballet Arizona auditions youth dancers for ‘The Nutcracker’

Ballet Arizona will select 150 children and teens in September who will perform in its holiday production of “The Nutcracker.”

Auditions take place 9:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, Sept. 9, at Ballet Arizona, 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix, and are broken down by age and gender.

Children must be between the ages of 9-18 or be in the School of Ballet Arizona’s Level 2 classes to audition.

The performance’s main character, young Clara, will be cast along with roles of angels, soldiers, party kids and bonbons.

The cost is free for School of Ballet Arizona students and $15 for non-students.

For audition times and details, visit balletaz.org/mission/employment-auditions.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” are on sale at balletaz.org/performance/the-nutcracker-2018.