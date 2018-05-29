Author discusses Navajo Code Talkers at Phoenix event

Laura Tohe, author of “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers” will speak 3 p.m. Friday, June 1, as part of the 2018 Arizona Author Series.

“The Navajo language helped win World War II, and it lives on in this book, as the Code Talkers remember the war and reflect on the aftermath and the legacy they will leave behind,” according to a release announcing the event.

“The veterans, able to speak to a daughter of one of their own in English and Navajo, truly shared from their hearts. They not only provided more battlefield details, but they also reveal how their war experiences affected themselves and the Navajo generations that followed.”

The talk will be at the Polly Rosenbaum State Archives and History Building, 1901 W. Madison St., Phoenix, where the author will discuss her work and the process of research. This free talk is part of the 2018 Arizona Author Series, which takes place February-July. The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, is the host.

“The Navajo Code Talkers played an undeniably key role in the effort to win the war in the Pacific,” Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan stated. “This event is especially interesting for WWII history buffs as the author reveals amazing stories from this group of Native Americans.”