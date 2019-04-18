Ascension Lutheran Church to host Floral Inspiration 2019

Ascension Lutheran Church is hosting Floral Inspiration 2019, which will feature Japanese flower arrangement. (Submitted photo)

Ikebana of Arizona, Taliesin West and Ascension Lutheran Church present Floral Inspiration 2019, an exhibition of exquisite Japanese flower arrangements complementing the Taliesin West-designed church in Paradise Valley.



The free exhibit will be open to public viewing from Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane.



The public is invited to see delicately arranged flowers adorning the quiet garden, patio decks and inside the expansive sanctuary, according to a press release.



Art lovers who enjoy architecture, flowers, and sacred spaces will appreciate, a release claims, the unique, meditative celebration of space, soul and spirit in this exhibit.



Ikebana expresses the relationship between the Creator, humanity and nature in its line and design.



Ascension Lutheran Church mirrors these tenets as a dynamic, organic, living building, based on the architectural designs of Frank Lloyd Wright and carried out by Taliesin architect and Mr. Wright’s son-in-law, William Wesley Peters, shortly after Mr. Wright’s death in 1959.



Visitors to the exhibition will experience traditional Japanese style arrangements, as shown annually for 40 years in the Phoenix Art Museum Asian Gallery.



Interpretive designs will complement the sacred geometry of the church space based on the five-sided pentagon and five-pointed star it delineates. Works of participating artists have been shown at Phoenix Art Museum’s Arts and Flowers exhibit and annually at the Japanese Friendship Garden.



On Saturday, April 27 there will be a panel discussion on “Ikebana and Architecture” with Taliesin music at 3 p.m. Weekend viewing hours are: 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.



“We are excited to share this exhibit with the community and promote the expression of the local artists,” Pastor Paul Campbell of Ascension Lutheran Church said in a prepared statement.



Visitors can also make a donation to the Ascension Lutheran Church Building Preservation Fund.