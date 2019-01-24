Ascension Lutheran Church to host David Haas concert

Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley, announced a concert by Grammy-nominated composer and concert musician David Haas that will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 in the church’s Taliesin-designed sanctuary.

Mr. Haas has produced more than 45 collections of original music, according to a press release. Some of his work include hymns such as “We Are Called / Come! Live in the Light!”, “You Are Mine,” “Now We Remain,” and “Blest Are They.”

His works are sung and prayed throughout the world and appear in hymnals of Lutheran, Catholic and a host of other Christian denominations and in many languages.

In 2004, the National Association of Pastoral Musicians named Mr. Haas was named Pastoral Musician of the Year, a release states.

Tickets are available for $10 at the church’s website.