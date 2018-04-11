Ascension Lutheran Church presents Fun Friday Food Truck Night

Electric Sliders Truck will be among others at the Fun Friday Food Truck Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 13 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley. (Submitted photo)

Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley, will present a Fun Friday Food Truck Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 13 in the church memorial garden.

Friends and family are invited to come enjoy food, music and even activities for the kids. In addition to a children’s playground, the evening will include a root beer float to support the Global Barnyard project of the ELCA, according to a press release.

The release said attendees can bring their own beverages or purchase drinks from the trucks featuring Electric Sliders with mini-sandwichs and United Lunchadores, a gourmet food truck specializing in quesadillas, tortas and salads paired with fresh-made salsas and guacamole for an “authentic Mexican food or a fusion of Asia meets Arizona.”

Be prepared to taste The Outlaw with sizzling beef and bacon, topped with cheese, crispy onion strings, and a slather of Electric Sliders’ Signature BBQ sauce. For those not wanting carbs, try the Bunless Chicken Bowl with slow-cooked honey chipotle chicken, fresh guacamole, and tangy pickled red onions, completed with an order of delightfully crispy Garlic Parmesan Fries, the release added.

For more information call 480-948-6050 or visit ascensionparadisevalley.org.

