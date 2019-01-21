Artists to take Olney Gallery visitors on trip along Realism Road

An exhibit of acrylic and oil paintings by realism artists Ashwini Bharathula and Julie Frye will be on display 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 25-Feb. 20 in the Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix.

“My aim is to create contemplative art that stimulates the viewer’s senses and kindles nostalgia,” Ms. Bharathula stated in a release.

Ms. Frye “is able to recreate the surface quality of her subject matter and imbue an ambiance to her paintings,” the release stated.

“I try to focus on capturing the textures of old wood, the soft feathers of birds, the reflective qualities of glass and silver and the tranquility of horses.”

There will be a First Friday reception, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 1 for the Realism Road exhibit at the gallery.

A free parking garage is available for guests.