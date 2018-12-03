Art show opens Jan. 11 for 10-week run in Scottsdale

A parcel of desert in north Scottsdale will become an arts community for 10 weeks as artists from across the globe set up their studios and create original pieces.

The Arizona Fine Art EXPO begins Friday, Jan. 11, and runs through Sunday, March 24.

It will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily under white tents at 26540 N. Scottsdale Road, on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax roads, next to MacDonald’s Ranch.

Season passes cost $10; season passes for seniors and military are $8; and children under 12 are free. Parking is free. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

“The event features 124 patron-friendly artist studios within a 44,000-square-foot space, where guests have a rare chance to meet the artists, see them in action and learn about their passion, inspiration and techniques” according to a release.

“While the fine art show features several local artists, some artists will travel from Israel, Zimbabwe, Russia, Korea, Mexico, Holland, China, Canada, Peru and throughout the United States to participate.”

Throughout the 10 weeks, artisans will sketch in radiograph, pencil, charcoal and pastels; sculpt and fire clay; chisel, carve and shape stone; and saw and carve wood sculptures, the release stated.

Artists also will paint in all media; stain and etch gourds; design lost wax casting; solder and weld jewelry; assemble mosaics, blow glass, plus fuse and kiln form glass sculptures.

Art is for sale and commissions are welcomed.

Glass blowing classes will be held throughout the 10 weeks.

“Patrons can also stroll throughout an enhanced 2-acre sculpture garden, which will feature nearly 40 stone, metal, glass and mixed media sculptures,” the release stated.

For more information, visit ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com.