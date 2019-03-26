Art in the Garden: Artwork, food and farmers set for April 13 at Berridge Nurseries

In its 21st year, the annual Art in the Garden event hosted by Berridge Nurseries will feature a variety of artwork from local artists, locally sourced goods from farmers market vendors and treats from two Valley food trucks.

Taking place on Saturday, April 13, the event is free to the community and will offer a wide array of art, from mixed media pieces and gourd art to handmade jewelry and windchimes.

In addition, guests will be able to buy local from Arizona farmers marker vendors selling sweet and savory treats and enjoy delicious eats from two local food trucks — Chef Wade’s Mac and Cheese Truck and Luana’s Coffee.

“Art in the Garden is the springtime celebration the entire nursery looks forward to every year,” said Christine Fortman, co-owner of Berridge Nurseries.

“My grandfather Jim Berridge started a legacy over 80 years ago here in Phoenix and with this legacy in mind, it brings us so much joy to host artists and entrepreneurs from all over Arizona and introduce them to our community.”

Throughout the day, Art in the Garden will also treat guests to demonstrations by Steak 44 Chef Executive Chief Marc Lupino, Phoenix Rose Society, Arizona Native Plant Society and Bonsai for beginners in the nursery’s covered outdoor amphitheater.