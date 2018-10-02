Arizona’s last wild rivers to be portrayed in Capitol Museum exhibit

The Arizona Capitol Museum will present landscape artist Tony Winters’ new collection of oil paintings – Renegades: Arizona’s Undammed Rivers – Thursday, Oct. 25, through the end of the year.

The series portrays the Upper Verde and the San Pedro, Arizona’s last remaining wild rivers. Winters documents the remote desert rivers as they appear today, from the Mexican border crossing to the rugged canyons of Yavapai County, according to a release.

“The fact these two rivers still run free, much as they did before Arizona became a U.S. territory, is something to be celebrated, and that’s what this project is about,” Winters stated.

With the help of guides from the Water Sentinels group, Winters hiked into remote areas along each river, locating sites to paint that are significant for their wildlife, ecology or scenic beauty.

The project was conceived in 2016 with the late Dr. Jack August, historian and chronicler of water history in Arizona.

“Dr. August suggested we collaborate on a new exhibition to follow up on my previous one-man show at the Capitol Museum called Desert River/City River, which featured the reservoirs and canals that bring water to the city of Phoenix,” Winters stated.

The exhibition has been developed in conjunction with the Sierra Club and The Friends of the San Pedro.

When it opens, the exhibit will be free to the public at the museum, 1700 E. Washington St., Phoenix.