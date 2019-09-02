Arizona Theatre Company to offer free teen classes

Arizona Theater Company is hosting free classes for teenagers. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona Theatre Company Learning and Education Department is launching ATC Teen in Phoenix, a learner-driven theatre education program that provides experiential opportunities that enable students to explore their own passions.

ATC Teen’s free masterclasses and improv workshops will feature professionals in their respective fields as teachers leading up to mainstage show events and improv shows open to the public, according to a press release. Classes are drop-in friendly.

“ATC Teen offers a tremendous opportunity for teenagers from 13-19 to curate their own educational experiences by choosing from a variety of classes and activities or even designing their own projects,” ATC Director of Learning and Education Jasmine Roth said in a prepared statement.

An informational and sign-up meeting is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Arizona Opera lobby, 1636 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. Snacks will be provided.

All classes will be held at the Arizona Opera offices. ATC Phoenix operations, other than the box office, are in the same building, a release states.

Weekly improv workshops from 6-7:30 p.m. begin Monday, Sept. 16 and are scheduled through December. Monthly masterclasses from 1:30-3:30 p.m. beginning Saturday, Sept. 29. Classes may include acting, voice, dance and movement and playwriting.

ATC Teen mainstage show events featuring student-written plays are planned in conjunction with ATC’s 2019-2020 productions of The Royale on Oct. 5 and Silent Sky on Nov. 16 at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix.

Additional classes will be scheduled throughout the year, Ms. Roth said.