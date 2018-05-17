Arizona Science Center to offer free admission to military through Blue Star program

The Arizona Science Center in Phoenix announced its participation once again in the ninth annual Blue Star Museums to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across the country. Military personnel must show valid identification to receive free admission, a press release states.

“We are proud to offer this program as a ‘thank you’ for the dedication and sacrifice of our military personnel and their families,” Chevy Humphrey, the Hazel A. Hare president and CEO of Arizona Science Center, said in a prepared statement.

“The Blue Star program allows military families to enjoy bonding time and have experiences they’ll treasure without worrying about their budget.”

With their free admission to Arizona Science Center, participants will get to experience exhibits including Forces of Nature, All About Me, and Get Charged Up, plus plenty of hands-on educational opportunities, according to a release.

“As many military families spend the summer months moving from one duty station to another, or reconnecting with a parent who has returned from deployment, Blue Star Museums helps service members and their families create memories,” Blue Star Families Chief Executive Officer Kathy Roth-Douquet said in a prepared statement.

“Blue Star Families has great appreciation for the generosity of the museums across the country who roll out the red carpet for the families who serve alongside their service members. We are thrilled with the continued growth of the program and the unparalleled opportunities it offers.”