Arizona Masterworks Chorale will be performing Faure’s “Requiem” with members of MusicNova Orchestra and Händel’s Coronation Anthems at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

The Arizona Masterworks Chorale is a chorus of musicians with passions for artistic excellence, sharing the joy of choral artistry and enriching the cultural quality of life in Arizona through memorable performances of a wide range of choral music from classical to contemporary, according to a press release.

The chorale’s director Dr. Karen Parthun has an extensive background as a choral conductor and educator. She has served on the faculty and conducted choirs at Arizona State University and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

She’s also served as Artistic Director of the Arizona Arts Chorale, the Scottsdale Symphony Chorus and the Roswell Civic Chorale in New Mexico. She has also conducted orchestral concerts, and has extensive experience in church music.

She serves as Music Director at Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley. Tickets are $15 general admission, $20 at the door, are available on the Chorale’s website. Student prices are $10 and children under 12 are free.