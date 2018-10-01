Annual Erma Bombeck event features literary best-sellers

The Annual Friends of Erma Bombeck Authors Luncheon celebrates its 39th year Saturday, Nov. 3, with a lineup of best-selling authors.

The Arizona Women’s Board presents the event at the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. The luncheon begins at noon and is preceded and followed by book sales and signing opportunities.

Online registration and event details are available at authorsluncheonaz.org.

The event brings together writers from across the nation to discuss their latest releases and offer special commentary on their careers, lives and writing inspirations.

The charity luncheon, created as a way to raise money for kidney patients, has brought in more than $11 million for programs directly benefiting Arizona kidney patients and their families, according to a release.

The authors’ books, available for purchase and autographing at the event, include: Eva Chen, “Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes;” Nathaniel Philbrick, “In the Hurricane’s Eye-The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown;” Paula McLain, “Love and Ruin;” Therese Anne Fowler, “A Well Behaved Woman;” and Adriana Trigiani, “Tony’s Wife.”

“A panel of best-selling nationally known authors, led by our emcee, the hilarious Adriana Trigiani, will entertain the audience with discussions of their latest books and writing careers,” stated Kathleen McClain, who is the chair of this year’s event.

“All funds raised at the luncheon support Arizona kidney patients and medical research thanks to numerous community partnerships such as Phoenix Children’s Hospital, TGen, Maricopa Health Foundation, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center and National Kidney Foundation of Arizona.”

The Arizona Women’s Board is a 501.c3 non-profit foundation committed to the prevention of kidney disease through awareness, education and research.

For more information, call 480-951-2950 or email contact@azwomensboard.org.