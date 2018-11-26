Al-Shatti, Prendergast present exhibit at Olney Gallery

Patrice Al-Shatti’s and Daniel Prendergast’s gallery “Being and Becoming,” which is an exhibit of watercolors and photographs that explore transformation, will be at the Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix.

The exhibit will run from Friday, Nov. 30 until Friday, Dec. 21 during regular business hours. A First Friday reception is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, according to a press release.

Ms. Al-Shatti’s watercolors offer a macro lens view that transforms her subject matter into abstract paintings.

She explores the colors and textures of the plant world with the goal of bringing beauty and a fresh appreciation to viewers, reminding them everything is a miracle when we really look, a release states.

“I believe in transformational healing and my life as an evolving artist is built around this focus,” she said.

Al-Shatti studied at the Lorenzo de’ Medici Institute in Italy. She was highlighted in a one-woman show at Paradise Valley Community College and her work has been exhibited by the Arizona Artists’ Guild and the Glendale Arts Council and is in the permanent collection of Midwestern University.

Ms. Al-Shatti is the founder of the fine arts collective and gallery at All Saints’ Episcopal Church.

Mr. Prendergast takes a figure of the Mother of God into his garden to explore eternity and temporality, according to a release. Through the depth of field and composition this work evokes many feelings and questions.

He suggests these questions could be about: the lineage of mother goddesses across cultures; and Mary as the representation of female divinity.

Mr. Prendergast remembers childhood, “ … staring at statues in church, watching and waiting for movement and miracles,” and now reflects on the notion of “Being and Becoming.”

Mr. Prendergast is a member of the Five15Arts collective and the Arizona Artist Guild. He has exhibited his work at the Shemer Art Center and Museum, First Studio and {9} Gallery. He is a retired art teacher from the Peoria Unified School District and photographs, draws and paints at his home and garden