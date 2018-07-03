Actor happy to bring local writer’s play to Phoenix stage

B3 Productions opens Alex Tuchi’s new play “Polyphemus” Friday, July 13, at The SIC Sense Theatre, 1902 E. McDowell, Phoenix.

“One of the great delights for me working on this show has been getting to know Caitlin (Mayr) as an actress. She brings a great deal of bravery and sensitivity to her interpretation of the character, Jackie,” director Ilana Lydia stated in a release.

Ms. Mayr said she is pleased to play a part in bringing Mr. Tuchi’s work to the theater.

“I’m really happy we could bring a local writer’s piece to life on stage for the first time. We all invested a lot in learning the characters and making the scenes come together to reflect the different truths our characters bring to the story, so it will be a great show.”

According to the release, the play includes adult situations and language and “is not for the easily offended.”

“Polyphemus” will be performed 8 p.m. July 13, 14, 20 and 21.

Tickets are $15, but buyers who use the code POLY before July 12 can take $5 off each ticket purchased at thesicsense.com.

Student admission is 2 for 1, and “theater people get in free when they bring two paying non-theater folks with them,” according to the release.