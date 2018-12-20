Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center to host classes, tournaments

Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center, 5031 E. Washington St. in Phoenix, has a full lineup of tournaments and classes beginning in January.

The different events include a power soccer tournament and Goalball 360 tournament. There are also ongoing events such as Coyotes Curling Club, MaxInMotion Youth Adaptive Sports, Adult Power Soccer Clinic and 31 for 31 class series, according to a press release.

The first annual Power Soccer Tournament is a round robin and single elimination tournament beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 and concluding at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 featuring teams from in and out of Arizona. The tournament will take place at Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center.

The 2019 Goalball 360 Tournament, a three-day and round-robin style event, will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 and concluding with the championship round at 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20 at Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center. There is no charge to attend the tournament games.

Coyotes Curling Club is a weekly 90-minute clinic every Wednesday beginning Wednesday, Jan. 2 at the Coyotes Curling Club, 2202 W. Medtronic Way in Tempe. Tje fee is $75 for an eight-week league.

MaxInMotion Youth Adaptive Sports is a series of youth adaptive sports clinics from March through December, which the Max In Motion organization is sponsoring.

Clinics introduce children 18 and under with physical and intellectual disabilities to power soccer, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, hockey and baseball, a release states.

Two different sports clinics are scheduled one Saturday each month beginning in July where young athletes learn skills in individual sports and try out specialty wheelchairs and equipment used in competition. Admission is free.

The 31 for 31 series is 31 days of exercises and 31 classes for $31. The fee includes pre- and post-assessment, water bottle, towel and t-shirt. Registration deadline is at noon Monday, December 31.

The Adult Power Soccer Clinic is Saturday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon for individuals 16 years and older. Attendees will learn about power soccer and meet Ability360 power soccer team players and be able to practice in a power soccer wheelchair.