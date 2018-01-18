‘A Story of Courage in the Holocaust’ author visits Paradise Valley

Author and public speaker Marty Brounstein has slated upcoming Paradise Valley and Scottsdale events during the week of International Holocaust Remembrance Day to present stories his book “Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust.”
Mr. Brounstein’s book details the story of Frans and Mien Wijnakker, a Catholic couple from The Netherlands who courageously risked their own safety to save the lives of at least two dozen Jewish citizens during WWII.
Mr. Brounstein’s events will be Jan. 25-27 at the Franciscan Renewal Center and Vi at Silverstone.
During times of divisiveness and extremism around the world and in local communities, Mr. Brounstein is seeking to motivate people to be compassionate and to come together, according to a press release.
The author has spent the last several years traveling around the country to speak with audiences and showcase how one of the cruelest times in history — the Holocaust and World War II — can teach human beings to stand-up for what is right and support one another with kindness, the press release stated.
The scheduled events are:
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive;
- 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive;
- 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Vi at Silverstone, 23005 N. 74th Street in Scottsdale.
To register for the event at the Franciscan Renewal Center visit thecasa.org or call 480-948-7460.
Contact Curtis Rick at crick@viliving.com or 480-478-6104 for information on the Vi at Silverstone event.