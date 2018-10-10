13-year-old cancer survivor raises money for PCH

At the age of 4, Leo Weber was diagnosed and treated for stage IV Burkitt’s lymphoma.

He received treatment at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and he has chosen to give back to PCH by raising money at lemonade stands.

Since February, Leo has operated six lemonade stands. He also set up a fundraising page via the PCH Foundation. So far, he has raised $1,200.

Leo remembers playing with LEGOs and games while he was in treatment and wants the children who are staying in the hospital to be able to do the same – “just be kids and have some fun,” according to a release.

At Leo’s bar mitzvah, the centerpieces will be made out of board games. After the party he will donate the games to the Hospital’s Child Life Services Department.

In the past, Leo has donated his lemonade stand earnings to the Pablove Foundation, an organization that raises money for pediatric cancer research, the release stated.

One of its main events is a charity bike ride. Leo’s dad, Adam, has participated in the ride since it began.

Last year, Leo his mom and his sister traveled to California to join Adam for the final day of the ride. Leo was invited to ride the Malibu coastline with the group and lead the peloton to the finish line.

Contributions to Leo’s fundraising effort can be made through through Tuesday, Nov. 6 at fundraising.phoenixchildrensfoundation.org. Search for Leo’s Lemonade Stand.