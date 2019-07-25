Valley companies partner for Back to School supply collection, Aug. 4

LGO Hospitality, Shamrock Farms, DollarDays, Grateful Spoon Gelato and Treasures 4 Teachers partner to collect school supplies for Arizona students and educators.

The first Sundae Sunday! will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 at La Grande Orange Grocery & Pizzeria, according to a press release.

Attendees are encouraged to donate school supplies and will be rewarded with a free Grateful Spoon Gelato sundae. All supplies will be donated to Treasures 4 Teachers and will be delivered to Tavan Elementary School in Phoenix, the release noted.

“Providing the much needed resources our teachers require to satisfy young minds while enjoying one of summer’s most perfect foods sounds like a cause and celebration we can sink our teeth into,” said Deirdre James, regional sales and marketing director, LGO Hospitality, in a prepared statement.

“It is always incredible when we can all come together to support our local students and teachers,” said Treasures 4 Teachers Executive Director Barbara Blalock in a prepared statement.

Founded in 2004, Treasures 4 Teachers provides free and low cost supplies to educators from the community’s reusable resources for students to have access to various materials, resources and training that will enhance and expand the learning process, the release noted.

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to the event, but can also donate to Treasures 4 Teachers Wishlist. The Wishlist Program allows organizations to create donation registries for specific projects and general needs to accomplish its goals in the communities, the release stated.

See the DollarDays Wishlist at: dollardays.com/treasures4teachers/wishlist.html.