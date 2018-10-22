“Southwest Landscapes in Oil” to be featured art at Olney Gallery

November First Friday at the Olney Gallery features “Southwest Landscapes in Oil” art by Michele Schuck and Bobby Lee Krajnik.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays, Oct. 26 – Nov. 28. However, a First Friday reception will be held 6-9 p.m., Nov. 2, at Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt Street in Phoenix, according to a press release.

In addition to free parking garage available for guests, attendees are invited to Dia De Los Muertos Celebration in the Courtyard, the release noted.

Oil painters Schuck and Krajnik are said to capture southwestern landscapes with Ms. Schuck using “a soft focus impressionistic approach” while Ms. Krajnik uses “vivid and abstract colors,” the release described.

Ms. Schuck’s goal is not a photographic likeness of a place but rather to obtain an impression of it, the release stated, adding that she captures the essence and not the whole of her subject matter.

“I’m always striving to capture that moment in time and that particular scene which inspired me to put paint to canvas,” Ms. Schuck, who is the artist in residence at The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park and is represented by The Wickenburg Artisans Gallery, said in a prepared statement.

Ms. Krajnik uses a colorful palette to create vibrant landscapes, the release detailed of her work influenced by beauty of sanctuaries in the Southwest.

“I am drawn to the rich histories, weathered exteriors and hand construction of these special buildings, to me they represent a community,” Ms. Krajnik, who has been exhibiting for the past 15 years in galleries throughout the Southwest and in Mexico, said in a prepared statement.

She is currently showing at Sacred Art Gallery in Scottsdale and Weiss Art in Santa Fe. Krajnik, the release stated.