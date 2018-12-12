Semper Fi Fund Double Down for Veterans campaign, through Dec. 31

Through Dec. 31, The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation will match all donations to Semper Fi Fund, up to $10 million, through the Double Down for Veterans campaign.

The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation challenges Americans to support the Semper Fi Fund in its mission to provide urgently needed resources for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the military and their families, according to a press release.

“The successful transition for injured veterans back into civilian life is significantly enhanced by a supportive and loving family,” said businessman and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran Bob Parsons, in a prepared statement. “The comprehensive programs provided by the Semper Fi Fund acknowledge this by providing much needed help not only for the injured veterans but also for their spouses, caregivers and kids.”

Mr. Parsons issued the challenge via a video address during his annual Marine Corps birthday tribute. In addition to supporting the Semper Fi Fund’s work with wounded veterans and their families, donations from The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation have been critical to the development of a new pilot program for Vietnam Veterans – the LCpl Parsons Welcome Home Fund.

Launched in July, the program has expanded Semper Fi Fund’s mission to include care for catastrophically combat-injured veterans who served in Vietnam, the release said.

“Service men and women and their families make incredible sacrifices for our country every day, and they deserve our gratitude and unwavering support. It is why support for veterans is one of our Foundation’s areas of focus,” said businesswoman Parsons in a prepared statement. “The Double Down for Veterans matching challenge offers donors the chance to multiply their donation’s impact.”

Recognized by CharityWatch and Charity Navigator as one of the nation’s highest-rated charities, the release said Semper Fi Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support for veterans during their time of recovery and transition back into civilian life.

Since 2004, the Semper Fi Fund has provided more than $185 million in assistance to service members, with an unprecedented 24-to-72-hour turnaround for funds to be issued after a grant is approved, the release added.

“We are deeply grateful to Bob and Renee Parsons for their extraordinary partnership and support of our work,” said Semper Fi Fund President/Founder Karen Guenther, in a prepared statement. “It is because of our incredible donors that we are able to expand our mission and provide urgently needed resources to members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.”

This year’s challenge marks the seventh consecutive year that The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation has issued a matching grant to Semper Fi Fund, and if the full $10 million match is met, it will bring the foundation’s cumulative giving to more than $51 million since 2012.

GoDaddy will jumpstart the campaign with a $50,000 donation, the release added.

“We are honored to be a part of the Double Down for Veterans campaign,” said GoDaddy CEO Scott Wagner in a prepared statement. “GoDaddy supports military veterans through programs such as Double Down, as well as hiring, development and retention programs to employ veterans throughout our organization.”

Donations to the Double Down for Veterans matching challenge can be made at semperfifund.org/match.