Second Annual ‘Spayghetti and No Balls’ Gala pairs pasta, pets

Arizona Small Dog Rescue pups pose for puppy foster parent Laura Burgess whose inventory of pictures include the annual Spayghetti and No Balls Gala. (Photos by Burgess Photography)

One of the Valley’s no-kill shelters, Arizona Small Dog Rescue will host its Second Annual Spayghetti and No Balls Gala.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Aviano residential community, 22500 N. Aviano Way, Phoenix, according to a press release.

“Last year alone, Arizona Small Dog Rescue spent nearly $60,000 to spay and neuter more than 900 animals that came into our shelter,” said Kim Smith, director of the Arizona Small Dog Rescue board, in a prepared statement.

“The money raised during the gala will be used exclusively toward the spay and neuter costs for future dogs in our care as we get them ready for adoption.”

Tickets for the event are $75 per person and include an Italian dinner buffet, a silent auction and raffle, and entertainment. One of this year’s high rollers/winning bidders will win a week-long stay at an Italian Villa in Octavia, a small town in the region of Umbria, the release said.

“If we can reduce the number of stray and unwanted animals in our community through spaying and neutering, we will greatly help diminish the number of animals being needlessly euthanized each year because of pet overpopulation,” Ms. Smith said. “That is a significant win for everyone involved—especially our four-legged friends.”

In addition to buying tickets to the gala, there are numerous sponsorship/advertising opportunities available for individuals or businesses to show support through program ads, including Ankle Biters for $125-$200, Top Dog for $1,000 and Best in Breed for $2,500 event sponsors.

Arizona Small Dog Rescue is a 501c (3) no-kill shelter and rescue organization with a mission to help with the care, rehabilitation and adoption of abused, unwanted, homeless, sick or injured animals throughout the greater Phoenix area, according to the release, noting efforts of staff and volunteers to find forever homes for the rescued pups.

Last year, the rescue saved more than 1,200 animals, the release added.

To purchase tickets: biddingforgood.com/azsmalldogrescue; or email events@azsmalldog.org.

For more information, or to request a sponsorship packet, call 480-277-6175.