PV resident to speak at Circumnavigators Club-Desert Chapter meeting

Circumnavigators Club-Desert Chapter invites guests to attend the opening meeting of the season and its banquet.

Longtime Paradise Valley resident Kay Ahern will be the featured speaker at the meeting scheduled 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Arizona Country Club at 5668 E. Orange Blossom Lane in Phoenix; reservation deadline is Friday, Nov. 9 for the luncheon that is $35 per person.

According to a press release, Ms. Ahern will speak on the topic: “World travel through medical volunteering,” highlighting her in-field medical volunteering overseas and the sponsoring organizations that sent her on the trips.

A trained physical therapist, she has volunteered in Bhutan, Vietnam, Nicaragua, Peru, St. Lucia, Tanzania, and India, the release said.

In 2016, she was presented the Golden Apple Award by Health Volunteers Overseas, a private nonprofit headquartered in Washington, D.C. which has sponsored many of her overseas professional experiences, the release added.

She has a physical therapy degree from the University of Minnesota and has a certification in hand therapy, the release noted. She was appointed to the American Physical Therapy Association Minority Affairs Council and the APTA Hand Rehab Board.

The Circumnavigators Club is an international club based in New York City with chapters across the US, the release added. Since 1902, the club has offered education, philanthropy, and social gatherings.

Membership qualifications include having “circumnavigated the globe in one direction, crossing every meridian.” Guests are welcome at meetings.

See circumnavigators.org for more details.

For reservations, email: Circumnavigatorsdesertchapter@yahoo.com.