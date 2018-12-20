Pinnacle West Capital Corporation announces leadership changes

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation announces Jeffrey B. Guldner as president of Arizona Public Service, the company’s principal subsidiary.

According to a press release, he will be responsible for all areas of APS excluding nuclear generation. Mr. Guldner recently served as executive vice president of public policy, where he oversaw the company’s regulatory, legal and government affairs functions.

He also has served as general counsel, and was previously responsible for customer service, the release said.

“Jeff’s legal and public policy experience, and his deep understanding of complex issues facing our state have been valuable assets to APS,” said Don Brandt, chairman, CEO/president of Pinnacle West and chairman/CEO of APS, in a prepared statement. “I know that under his thoughtful leadership, the company will be well positioned to meet the challenges presented by a growing Arizona.”

Mr. Guldner, who is active in various business and cultural organizations statewide, chairs the East Valley Partnership and serves on the boards of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Arizona Theatre Company.

A former chair of the Edison Electric Institute’s Executive Advisory Council for Energy Delivery, before joining APS in 2004, he was a partner in the Phoenix office of Snell & Wilmer LLP, where he practiced public utility, telecommunications and energy law.

Mr. Guldner was a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy and an assistant professor of naval history at the University of Washington, the release noted.

He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa; graduated magna cum laude from the Arizona State University College of Law; completed executive education courses in nuclear reactor technology at MIT and advanced management at Columbia Business School.

“APS is a great company with a bright future and a long history of service to Arizona,” Mr. Guldner said in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful to Don for his support, confidence and continuing leadership. As I take on these new responsibilities, I’m fortunate to be surrounded by a talented and experienced team at APS.”

Pinnacle West also announced that James E. “Jim” Trevathan has been elected to the boards of directors of Pinnacle West and APS. He is retiring at the end of December.

During his 40-year career with Waste Management, he held a variety of leadership positions including executive vice president and chief operating officer, executive vice president of growth, innovation and field support.

“Jim’s experience working at the highest levels in an industry that values operational excellence, customer service and environmental stewardship will make him a great fit for our board,” Mr. Brandt stated. “His perspective and insights will make us stronger.”