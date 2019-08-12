Phoenix native Alejandro trains to be a U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

Phoenix native Lesliy Alejandro Submitted photo

Fireman recruit Lesliy Alejandro, a Phoenix native, is a Naval Education and Training Command student learning necessary skills to be a machinist’s mate.

A machinist’s mate is responsible for maintaining the steam plants, boilers, and auxiliary equipment onboard Navy warships, according to a press release. Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp” where they learn the basic technical knowledge and skills for success in their new careers.

Ms. Alejandro, a 2017 graduate of Cesar Chavez High School, credits success in the Navy so far to many of the lessons learned growing up in Phoenix, the release said.

“Growing up, I learned perseverance and to be humble and these traits have served me well in my Navy life,” said Alejandro in a prepared statement.

She plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy, the release noted.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Ms. Alejandro, who has military ties with family members who previously served.

“I have a cousin in the Navy and I am excited to continue the tradition for our next generation,” said Ms. Alejandro who is honored to carry on the family tradition.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Ms. Alejandro and other sailors are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“It feels good to protect my country and make my family proud,” Ms. Alejandro said.